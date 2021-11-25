 

Castries, Saint Lucia, Wednesday November 24, 2021:– Supporters of the Venezuela government and people in Saint Lucia have welcomed the news of the victory of the progressive national alliance led by President Nicolas Maduro’s United Socialist party of Venezuela (PSUV). The same can’t be said for former Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, an opponent of the current Venezuelan government.

The Great Pole alliance, led by the PSUV, won 20 of the 23 Governorships contested in a keen election in which the opposition participated – and was again roundly defeated.

As expected, critics in Washington and their allies worldwide have condemned Sunday’s poll as fraudulent and undemocratic, but hundreds of international observers from dozens of countries said the poll was free and fair.

But while government supporters celebrate the fact that Saint Lucia has pulled-out of the anti-Venezuela Lima Group, which faithfully followed Washington’s line against Caracas, the ex-Prime Minister says he has no regrets that his United Workers Party (UEP) administration all but broke ties with Venezuela in its last two years.

Chastanet says his party “will always support the West” in opposing Venezuela, claiming the Maduro administration violated rights and freedoms of Venezuela’s citizens. But Venezuelans obviously did not agree with Chastanet’s assessment.

According to the Telesur news agency, National Electoral Council (CNE) President, Pedro Calzadilla, reported a 41.80% turnout in Sunday’s Subnational elections, in which over 21 million voters were registered.

“Having counted 90.21% of the ballots cast in the elections Sunday evening,” Telesur reported, “Calzadilla reaffirmed that the elections took place in a peaceful environment.” 

The PSUV won 20 out of 23 states for the governor’s race. While the opposition coalition United Democratic Table (MUD) candidates won the Cojedes and Zulia states, the Neighbors Force (FV) party secured the other governor post in Nueva Esparta.

“Nothing disturbed the electoral process… International observers moved freely throughout the country to verify the electoral process,” President Maduro stressed, “It is a victory for the humble people, the noble people of Venezuela, who have endured a brutal war.” 

The elections were for 23 governors, 335 mayors, 253 lawmakers and 2,471 councilors.

The CNE welcomed over 300 international observers from 55 countries and institutions, including the European Union (EU), United Nations (UN) and Carter Center.

Nearly 70,000 candidates from all political forces contested the elections, representing 37 national political parties and 43 regional organizations.

St. Lucia News Online

