Don't Miss
719,304 unique visitors (Sept. 2018) TRAFFIC/RANKING MATTERS.

Venezuelan teenager hospitalised

By CMC
October 26, 2018

 Share This On:

Share16
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

Victoria Hospital

(CMC) – A Venezuelan teenager who said she was kidnapped and brought to St. Lucia by boat and forced to become a sex slave, had to be rushed to Victoria Hospital Thursday, an official familiar with the case told reporters.

“She was complaining of severe pain as a result of being sexually abused and her condition worsened,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The 16-year, who is resident in the neighbouring French island of Martinique, is reported to have escaped her captors on Sunday and ran to an employee with the Castries Constituency Council (CCC), pleading for help.

She took offered the starving, half naked teenager food and clothing and later summoned the police to handle the matter.

The girl said her kidnappers had taken her by force, sedated her and brought her to St. Lucia.

Police have so far made no official statement on the case saying only that investigations were continuing.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.