Venezuelan teenager hospitalised

Share This On:

(CMC) – A Venezuelan teenager who said she was kidnapped and brought to St. Lucia by boat and forced to become a sex slave, had to be rushed to Victoria Hospital Thursday, an official familiar with the case told reporters.

“She was complaining of severe pain as a result of being sexually abused and her condition worsened,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The 16-year, who is resident in the neighbouring French island of Martinique, is reported to have escaped her captors on Sunday and ran to an employee with the Castries Constituency Council (CCC), pleading for help.

She took offered the starving, half naked teenager food and clothing and later summoned the police to handle the matter.

The girl said her kidnappers had taken her by force, sedated her and brought her to St. Lucia.

Police have so far made no official statement on the case saying only that investigations were continuing.