Venezuelan President Maduro, rejects US interventionism in UN General Assembly

(TELESUR ENGLISH) – Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro rejected interventionism and recalled that his country has given birth to one of the world’s most important independence leaders Simon Bolivar who led wars against the Spanish colonialists in several countries in the region.

“I bring the truth of a country that has not surrendered, a historic town that resisted colonial empires in centuries past, I bring the voice of a people who have the honor of being the birthplace of the Liberator Simón Bolívar,” Maduro said addressing world leaders attending the 73rd UNGA session.

“Our nation is a country that is harassed and attacked. Yesterday, in this very place, the president of the United States of America spoke once again against the noble people of Venezuela.”

He also spoke of the “illegal sanctions” against his government and how the U.S. is using its currency to strangle the Venezuelan economy. “Today, the leader of the U.S. announced new actions against our country. The use of the domination of the exchange rate is illegal from the perspective of international law.”

“Why the attack so ferocious by Trump against Venezuela? It is a historical conflict; it is the imperialist doctrine of domination of the Monroe Doctrine against the doctrine of justice and liberty that Simon Bolivar bequeathed us.”

Maduro also touched on the subject of the attack he survived in August with drones and explosives and how the perpetrators had links to U.S. allies. The Venezuela leader also spoke of the recent media report about a coup attempt plan against his socialist government. On Sept. 8, the New York Times published evidence that links U.S. officials in the planning of a coup against the government of Venezuela.”

However, despite all the aggression by the United States and its allies, Maduro said he “would be willing to shake hands with the president of the United States to discuss the issues of our region. I am willing to discuss with him any topic that he is willing to address, with honesty and humility.”

He also extended his solidarity to the Palestinian people and their struggle against Israeli occupation and abuses as well as their fight for statehood.

He asserted that he arrived in New York “full of passion and truths so that the entire world knows that Venezuela is standing up. … I also come to receive the solidarity of governments and peoples.”

The news comes hours after U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would be open to meeting his Venezuelan counterpart as a response to Maduro’s invitation a day earlier during a speech in Caracas.

Maduro met several world leaders on the sidelines of the UNGA including Iranian President Hasan Rouhani in which the two leaders spoke about bilateral ties and issues related to solidarity among countries in the Global South. He also met the Jamaican Prime Minister and the Russian Foreign Minister Sergi Lavrov who are also attending the UNGA.