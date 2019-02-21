Venezuelan nationals detained in south Trinidad

Share This On:

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Feb. 20, CMC – The police on Tuesday detained eight Venezuelans in the town of Palo Seco, to the south of here.

The police report that shortly after 4pm, they received information that led them to the area.

While there, they had cause to stop and search a group of people and the eight Venezuelans were unable to produce evidence that they had arrived in the country at a legal port of entry.

The Venezuelan nationals included two women, ages 23 and 59.

The police detained the Venezuelans along with a 21 year old Trinidadian man.