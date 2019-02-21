Don't Miss
Have a news tip, story, videos/photos? Send us a message and add us on WhatsApp at 1-758-712-6700, or email us at [email protected]

Venezuelan nationals detained in south Trinidad

By CMC
February 20, 2019

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Feb. 20, CMC – The police on Tuesday detained eight Venezuelans in the town of Palo Seco, to the south of here.

The police report that shortly after 4pm, they received information that led them to the area.

While there, they had cause to stop and search a group of people and the eight Venezuelans were unable to produce evidence that they had arrived in the country at a legal port of entry.

The Venezuelan nationals included two women, ages 23 and 59.

The police detained the Venezuelans along with a 21 year old Trinidadian man.

(0)(0)
Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.