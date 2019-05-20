Venezuelan gang leader arrested in Trinidad

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(NEWSDAY) — One of the Venezuelans arrested in Point Fortin over the weekend has been identified as the leader of a notorious gang in Tucupita. He is also wanted by the Venezuelan authorities for murders, drug trafficking, kidnappings and other offences.

Nicknamed “El Culón,” the man is believed to have assumed control of the Evander gang after its leader and several associates were shot and killed in March by members of the Venezuelan armed forces, according to media reports.

Police from the South Western Division arrested eight Venezuelans and a Trinidadian on Sunday for different offences such as having guns and ammunition and residing in the country illegally.

The police issued a statement on Sunday night saying police searched houses at Warden Road, Point Fortin and arrested a 28-year-old local fisherman and two Venezuelan men, 25 and 26, for having two pistols and nine rounds of ammunition.

Police also detained two Venezuelan women and a 15-year-old Venezuelan girl.

They also searched an apartment and found a revolver with four rounds of ammunition and arrested three Venezuelan men there.

The report said police went to a forested area at the Cap-De-Ville Main Road where they found two AR-15 rifles wrapped in black plastic with two magazines and 64 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition.

Police did not mention the so-called gang leader, but according to a media report in Venezuela, at just 26, he has a long criminal record. One article said: “He is credited with a strong temper, recognising himself as the leader of a group of young men who intend to earn respect from rival organisations.”

All nine detained people remain in custody.

( 0 ) ( 0 )