Venezuelan Electoral Council defines candidate position on ballots

By Prensa Latina
October 9, 2018
(PRENSA LATINA) – The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela in accordance with the schedule of the municipal elections of December 9 will define on Monday the position of the candidates on ballot.

According to the Electoral Power, the regional political organizations registered in the process will be able to choose their place on the ballot on Tuesday, October 9.

It is also established by the CNE that between November 3 and 9 they will replace and modify the nominations of candidates by list, which are not reflected on the ballot.

Likewise, the CNE press release indicated that nominee candidates will make any changes in the period between November 3 and 29.

Out of the 4,900 positions to be elected in the municipal council elections on December 9, 1,703 will be elected by name, 685 by list and 69 by indigenous communities.

