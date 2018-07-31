Venezuelan constituents and socialists face economic war

(PRENSA LATINA) – The National Constituent Assembly (ANC) will join the street debates promoted by the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) in order to generate proposals to face the economic war, the constituent Erick Coronado informed.

The analysis will be extended to all grassroots political organizations – Bolívar-Chavez Battle Units – and to the people in general regarding the proposals promoted by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to stabilize the economy, said the plenipotentiary deputy in the program “Al Aire”, from Venezolana de Television.

During the work sessions of the recently concluded Plenary of the 4th Congress of the PSUV, the 670 territorial and sectoral delegates presented a document outlining the main proposals and demands of the people on the issue of financial recovery.

‘We as constituents will join to discuss the 12 conclusions that resulted from the first phase of the 4th PSUV Congress that will culminate the last week of August, we will accompany our political delegates elected by the grassroots to listen to the people,’ Coronado remarked.

He indicated that next weekend the days of popular exchanges for the state of Falcón will begin, where not only political activists will be inserted, but also members of social movements, communes and Local Committees for Production and Supply, among other instances.

He emphasized that the Legislative Branch will accompany the Government and the PSUV in the ongoing review and evaluation of economic progress, with emphasis ‘on direct work in the communities together with the Venezuelan people.’