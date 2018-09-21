Venezuela to request UN funds for “Return to Homeland Plan”

(TELESUR ENGLISH) – Nicolas Maduro, president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, announced that he will request financial aid from the United Nations (UN) to help with the payment of flights for the Return to the Homeland Plan, boosted by the government.

According to official data, 3,039 Venezuelans have returned to the country. Additionally, 5,000 migrants have registered at the embassy in Peru to return to Venezuela.

During a press conference Thursday, the Venezuelan president extended an invitation to visit the country to former Guatemalan President Eduardo Stein, who was designated Wednesday as UN representative for the evaluation of the Venezuelan migrants’ situation. “I invite you, come to Venezuela,” Maduro said.

President Maduro highlighted that “500 million dollars, I’m going to ask for them to the UN as support, from the resources that the UN has to support Venezuela so that the migrants return, because false offers were made to them.” The leader said that the funds would be used to pay for the planes used for the repatriation of Venezuelans.

The Homeland plan was established by the Venezuelan Government to facilitate the repatriation of Venezuelan migrants who went to other countries. According to official data, 3,039 Venezuelans have returned to the country. Additionally, 5,000 migrants have registered at the embassy in Peru to return to Venezuela.

“At least 5,000 Venezuelans who went to Peru have enrolled in the Return to Homeland Plan, unfortunately, they were deceived and many of them scammed with false promises,” President Maduro stated. The Return Homeland Plan envisages that returning Venezuelans can be reinserted into the life they left with the help of various national social programs.

On another note, during the press conference President Maduro said that Venezuela has achieved the goal of zero emission of inorganic money and has collected a total of 4.6 billion sovereign bolivars, representing 35% of this year’s tax collection, in 30 days of the implementation of the Economic Recovery, Growth and Prosperity program.

The President described as “a virtuous tax and tributary balance”, the achievements reached in the first line of the program driven to generate new equilibria from the economy affected by the economic war and the unilateral sanctions that have hovered over the country.

The Head of State said that in the course of this week, the first fiscal line has advanced in ways that had not been achieved in 5 years. “The sovereign bolivars that are circulating in the country are based on national wealth and the collection of taxes.”