Venezuela tells St. Lucia it faces “threat of military invasion”, coup d’état ordered by U.S.

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Saint Lucia wishes to affirm to the people of Saint Lucia that, at this moment, a coup d’état is under way in Venezuela ordered from Washington and some countries in the region and Europe, all of them against our legitimate and constitutional government.

The Venezuelan people face the threat of military invasion by the United States of America. That is why we denounce before the media, that Venezuela is on the verge of a second colonial war, just like we had 200 years ago. This time, the war has been incited by President Donald Trump.

The possibility of the military intervention was expressed publicly and many times by the President of the United States and as recently as last week. The Vice President of the United States, the CIA director has also publicly supported him. The President of Brazil, announced that he is going to see a coup d’état in Venezuela, and is going to insert military forces in the Venezuelan territory.

These criminal actions have the support of the OAS Secretariat and a group of countries in the region and Europe. What this criminal action does, is to lead to a collective suffering that manifest itself as social chaos in Venezuela. It is a plan that serves to benefit the interests of the most important corporations in the United States. It is the same war plan for oil used in Iraq and Libya.

This pending war, guided by hatred, by greed, is a war against the people of Latin America. This war has been started by the United States in Venezuela several years ago with the economic suffocation that has managed to generate great discomfort for the Venezuelan people.

The financial and commercial blockades decreed against Venezuela prevent the Government from carrying out commercial transactions for the purchase of food items, medicines, production supplies and fulfilling its other obligations.

The maximum damage caused they call it a humanitarian crisis, and they pretend to appear as saviors of a situation created by themselves. The process of economic destruction is being created in Washington, and they use the Venezuelan people as hostages, to bend the will of our government.

The United States and Europe have returned to the imperialist colonial aggression committed 200 years ago. On 5th February, United States stole from us 20 billion dollars that were in our accounts in the United States, money that belongs to the Central Bank of Venezuela, money that belongs to all Venezuelans. The Bank of England has expropriated 2 billion dollars that were also in our accounts in England. The British Empire has taken away what belongs to the Venezuelan people.

There are no laws that allow Donald Trump or the Bank of England to steal money that belongs to the Venezuelan people from them. These imperialist countries are violating all international laws to rob the Venezuelan people, to overthrow the government and keep all our wealth.

The International economic and financial blockade have generated $350 billion in losses in goods and services.

Politically and economically, all the decisions that the United States and Europe have made are outside the guardrails of International Law. Following last January 23rd when the President of the National Assembly in contempt proclaimed himself President, the United States recognized him immediately, and then 4 countries of Europe dared to give an ultimatum to the Venezuelan government in setting a period of 8 days for our government to announce new elections.

In their illegal process, they recognized an interim President who is allegedly backed by the constitution, the people and the Bolivarian Armed Forces but this is not the case.

It is not in the Constitution: The figure of self proclamation for public office. The public elected offices (originating from the unequivocal manifestation of popular will) are defined in the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and require the act of election (electoral process) and the act of proclamation by the Electoral Power, confirming the validity of the election that originates. Juan Guaidó was elected congressman in 2015. He did not participate in the 2018 presidential election process nor was he voted by the population for that position. No one can be attributed a popular election position for which he was not elected, or without complying with the provisions of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

In Venezuela there is a single government elected by the popular vote, done so in a constitutional manner, sworn in as established in the National Constitution of our country, and in full exercise of functions, and that Government is led by Nicolás Maduro Moros, our constitutionally elected President.

On the other hand, the people and government led by President Nicolás Maduro will continue to insist on dialogue, tolerance, respect for others, rationality, respect for diversity and, respect for the right to live in peace.

That is why we welcome the different initiatives that promote dialogue, understanding, that have emerged in the region, this time it is a proposal from Mexico and Uruguay and supported by CARICOM countries. President Nicolas Maduro, announced his support for this proposal, with emphasis on respect for the sovereignty and self-determination of the Bolivarian Republic, as established by the regulations of the laws and International Law. In this regard, the dialogue mechanism proposed on February 6th in Montevideo, was accepted by President Nicolás Maduro.

In addition, President Maduro said on Friday 9th February that he was willing to meet with “any official” representing the International Contact Group, which was proposed by the European Union.

Venezuela is a peaceful country, it is not, nor it represents any threat to the world. And Venezuela will never give up. A wave of consciousness has risen. This 21st century is not a century of military threats. We will continue to avoid war using truth and diplomacy of peace.