Venezuela: President Maduro invited the people to build the 2019-2025 Homeland Plan

By RNV
January 8, 2018
(RNV) – The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, called on Sunday to the people to participate actively in the consultation on the 2019-2025 Homeland Plan that is carried out in all the states of the country.

Through a message spread on social networks, he explained: “We started 2018 with a lot of optimism, hope and love.

Let us remain firm in defense of the interests of the Nation, for this I invite everyone to join the process of debate and construction of the 2019-2025 Homeland Plan, an instrument to continue building the Socialist Homeland”.

The People’s Power has been convened by the Head of State to actively participate in the preparation of the second Homeland Plan for the 2019-2025 period, a process that began this Saturday with the installation of 184 popular assemblies.

The debates will be carried out in three levels. The sector with the incorporation of farmers, fishermen, young people, among other actors. The territorial and the third level that will be accompanied by the National Constituent Assembly.

