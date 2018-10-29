Venezuela makes an alliance with Air Europa to boost international tourism

(AVN) – The Vice President of the Economic Area, Tareck El Aissami, informed on Thursday from the Vice Presidency of the Republic, that the Venezuelan Government made an alliance with the company Air Europa, in order to strengthen the motor tourism framed in the Bolivarian Economic Agenda.

In the company of the Minister of Economy and Finance, Simon Zerpa and the general director of the Air Europa company, José Luis Alvarez, El Aissami said that the alliance will allow investing in the Venezuelan airline Conviasa, in the work carried out by European tour operators and in hotel matter.

He added that the agreement has a great impact on the “new economic start of our country within the framework of the Economic Growth and Prosperity Recovery Program promoted by the Government of the President of the Republic, Nicolas Maduro,” he said.

Also, the head of the economic cabinet, thanked the confidence shown by the representatives of the company Air Europa to invest in Venezuela, which will contribute to the economic and tourist development of Venezuela.

The vice-president of economy, who described as historical, the alliance with Air Euro, announced that the airline agreed with the National Government to carry out operations with the Venezuelan cryptocurrency the petro.

“The company Air Europa has agreed that all the operations contemplated in these investment agreements will have their support in petro”, celebrated El Aissami.