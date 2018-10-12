Don't Miss
Venezuela in second place among South American qualifiers in the Youth Olympic Games

By AVN
October 12, 2018

(AVN) – After starting last Saturday, the third edition of the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the Venezuelan team ranks second among South American qualifiers, thanks to the two gold medals obtained in judo and weight lifting female.

This was highlighted by the National Sports Institute (IND), in a publication on its official Twitter twitter account. “Three days before the 2018 Olympic Youth Olympiad was inaugurated, the Venezuelan delegation marched second among the best teams in South America, the general medals table, thanks to the two gold medals won by Maria Gimenez and Katherin Echandia.”

The judoka Maria Gimenez won the gold in the women’s 44 kg and sealed her victory against the representative of India, Tababi Thangjam, with a fulminating Ippon that allowed her to get the second gold medal in the history of Venezuela in the youth Olympics.

While Katherin Echandia got the gold in the 44 kg weightlifting to get 72 kilos at boot and another 90 in clean and to finish with 162 kilos on the platform.

The Venezuelan team is made up of 53 athletes who will excel in 17 sports disciplines. The Youth Olympic Games that close on October 18 gather more than 4,000 participants in 32 sports.

