Venezuela guarantees favorable conditions for foreign investment

(AVN) – Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro confirmed Friday that the oil country will guarantee the best conditions to encourage foreign investment, integration and joint work for the economic and social development of peoples.

During closing of the First Turkey-Venezuela Business Forum, held in Ankara, capital of Turkey, the Venezuelan head of state stressed that Venezuela has vast reserves of strategic minerals such as coltan and thorium, and confirmed that the South American nation guarantees business opportunities to foreign companies wishing to invest.

“We have great reserves of strategic minerals such as coltan and thorium. Welcome to work in Venezuela, in the field of economics, in the best conditions that we can offer. It is time for investment, work, technology, the joint work of two brotherly peoples. We are in alliance with our brothers of the world, we want to conquer times of prosperity,” he said.

President Maduro urged members of the Cabinet to facilitate the consolidation of trade relations with the allied countries, to boost the engines of the Bolivarian Economic Agenda.

“I strongly ask the ministers, the Chancellor of the Republic, economic decision-makers, everybody to fulfill every commitment signed, to make easy the path of integration and development, to end up with bureaucratism,” Maduro stressed.