Venezuela: Citizens involved in violent acts 2014-17 received alternative measures of deprivation of liberty

(RNV) – The president of the Commission for Justice, Truth and Public Peace, Delcy Rodríguez, said on Saturday that the 80 people who are detained or convicted for their participation in violent events that occurred between 2014 and 2017, who will receive alternative measures of deprivation of freedom, must commit themselves before the Commission, not to reoffend in these facts.

In a contact with Venezolana de Television, Rodriguez said that it is fundamental to understand that there is no way for violence to substitute the exercise of fundamental rights.

From the Yellow House (Seat of the Chancellory), in Caracas, where the prisoners were presented before this commission, Rodriguez said: “Your presence here is part of the commitment that there will be no further incidents that affect peace or that may affect peace. from Venezuela. A voluntary commitment through precautionary measures, which are judicial measures that must be respected, which must be complied with in order to avoid just that acts of violence may be aroused again. ”

She said that, as part of the work carried out by the commission, they have found statements that point to leaders of a sector of the Venezuelan opposition as responsible for these events.

Earlier, Rodriguez read the first partial report issued by the commission after four months of work that contains recommendations to the organs of the justice system and to the President of the Republic, Nicolas Maduro, as a result of a process of review of the cases initiated against the persons designated as responsible for the acts of violence with political purposes that have occurred in the country.