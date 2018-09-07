Venezuela announces plans to speak at UN Human Rights Council

Pin +1 Share 2 Shares

(TELESUR ENGLISH) – Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza will speak at the UN Human Rights Council next week, Council Chairman Vojislav Suc confirmed Wednesday.

Reports state the Bolivarian minister intends to speak on the second day of the 39 Council’s session on September 11 to discuss his country’s immigration situation with the international community in light of the allegations of a migratory crisis and human rights violations made by both U.N. officials and members of the Organization of American States.

The Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, and the Minister of Communications and Information, Jorge Rodriguez, addressed the country Monday to denounce the allegations made by some Latin American countries and media about the “false humanitarian crisis” in the nation, that have been used to launch attacks against the government of Nicolas Maduro.

Delcy Rodriguez said the data presented by the Venezuelan officials serves to “dismantle the fake news and diplomatic tools against the country,” which are aimed at using “a political issue to turn the flow of migration into an international intervention.” Rodríguez used statistics from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to show that Venezuela receives more migrants than it has seen flow out in recent months and that the country has the fewest volunteer migrants on the continent.

As part of a new state initiative, “Return to the Homeland Plan,” several planes have been sent across South America to collect all citizens wishing to return home with the hopes of participating in the country’s economic recovery program. Last week the government of Venezuela facilitated the return of 89 citizens from Peru and 185 migrants from the state of Roraima, in Brazil, and more flights are expected in the next few days with nationals arriving from Ecuador, Argentina, and Peru.

On the other way, the vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, noted that President Nicolás Maduro had ordered her to send a formal note of protest to the meeting that took place in Quito, Ecuador, for promoting xenophobia against Venezuelans abroad. The Venezuelan vice president indicated that the president ordered Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza to send the note of protest after the meeting held by 11 countries in the region (Argentina, Ecuador, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Panama, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay and Paraguay) to deal with the migration of Venezuelans in the region.

Rodriguez said that the meeting “has nothing to do with reality. Every day there are more Venezuelans who come to the embassies and consulates to ask for a voluntary return.”

During the Quito meeting, the participating countries called for the opening of a humanitarian assistance mechanism. A fact that has been denounced by the Venezuelan authorities to carry out a possible intervention in the South American nation.