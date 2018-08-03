Venezuela and Grenada strengthen ties of strategic cooperation

(AVN) – The Chancellor of the Republic, Jorge Arreaza, held a working meeting with the Prime Minister of Grenada, Keith Mitchell, with the aim of strengthening the ties of strategic cooperation between both nations.

Through a message on Twitter, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry announced the meeting: “Chancellor Jorge Arreaza holds a working meeting with the Prime Minister of Grenada, Keith Mitchell, after his visit to Dominica. “Venezuela and the Caribbean strengthen strategic cooperation ties! “.

The visit is part of the work agenda that Arreaza undertook last June for Caribbean countries, “strengthening ties of cooperation and friendship with Caribbean brothers,” says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the aforementioned social network.

Earlier Chancellor Arreaza met with Dominica’s Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, to strengthen the ties of cooperation and integration between Venezuela and Dominica.