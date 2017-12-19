Venezuela and China sign agreement for the creation of international oil center

(AVN) – China and Venezuela signed an agreement for the creation of the International Center for Research and Innovation of Petroleum “Hugo Chávez Frías”, informed on Sunday by the Minister for University Education, Science and Technology, Hugbel Roa.

Through his Twitter account, he indicated that this center will strengthen the productive apparatus of the country.

“From the People’s Republic of China we signed an agreement with the Chinese company Shandong Kerui, for the creation of the International Center for Research and Innovation of Petroleum Hugo Chávez Frías to strengthen the productive, economic and social apparatus of our Homeland,” he wrote.

Roa and the Superintendent of the Cryptocurrency, Carlos Vargas, arrived last Friday to the sister Asian nation to expand the agreements of economic and technological cooperation between both countries.