Vendors training workshop to facilitate Castries market upgrade

(GIS) – The Department of Tourism, Information and Broadcasting, through the OECS Regional Tourism Competitiveness Project (ORTCP), will undertake an upgrade of the Castries market and surrounding areas.

As part of this initiative, the ORTCP has planned a workshop series aimed at building the skills of vendors in Tourism Product Development and Marketing; Environmental Health and Food Safety; Sanitation and Hygiene; Quality Standards, e.g. product presentation including labelling, and product quality; Business Development; and Customer Relations.

Through this workshop, the Department of Tourism hopes to sensitize vendors about the ORTCP with particular focus on the activities relevant to the redevelopment of Castries and the central market; underscore the potential benefits of the ORTCP to vendors with a view to securing their buy-in and support; enhance knowledge of the requisite standards and certifications for offering goods and services to customers; demonstrate the importance of standards, product quality and presentation; underscore the importance and enhance understanding of good business management and customer relations; and increase vendors’ understanding of the tourism sector with particular focus on trends, tourists’ interests, demands and spending patterns.

The three-day training workshop for vendors will commence on May 22.

The workshop will be delivered to separate groups—vendors of crafts and souvenirs who interact directly and frequently with visitors; and vendors of food (raw food produce, fish and meat).

An opening ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 22, on the fifth floor of the Finance Administrative Centre. Hon. Dominic Fedee, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister responsible for Tourism, will address the opening. The media is invited to attend.