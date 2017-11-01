Vehicles burst into flames at Trois Piton (+video)

Two vehicles caught on fire as a result of an accident at Trois Piton, Castries yesterday afternoon, Oct. 31, according to officials.
No one was injured.
The vehicles involved were a Nissan Navara, registration #PB5502, owned by Felix Jacobie, and a GMC Truck, #TG3831, owned by D.G. Farms.
The accident ocurred minutes before 4 p.m.
Waiting for some ignorant person to say insurance money.
that it is why it is wise after you in a accident and you make sure you safe and not injured you have to turn the ignition of the vehicles off so just in case there is a spark it wont cause a fire unless the vehicles exploded upon impact
What! say that again extremely slowly.
That is why you should have paid attention in your English classes to avoid making comments like that.