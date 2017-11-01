Vehicles burst into flames at Trois Piton (+video)

Two vehicles caught on fire as a result of an accident at Trois Piton, Castries yesterday afternoon, Oct. 31, according to officials.

No one was injured.

The vehicles involved were a Nissan Navara, registration #PB5502, owned by Felix Jacobie, and a GMC Truck, #TG3831, owned by D.G. Farms.

The accident ocurred minutes before 4 p.m.