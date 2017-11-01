Don't Miss
Vehicles burst into flames at Trois Piton (+video)

By SNO Staff
November 1, 2017
Two vehicles caught on fire as a result of an accident at Trois Piton, Castries yesterday afternoon, Oct. 31, according to officials.

No one was injured.

The vehicles involved were a Nissan Navara, registration #PB5502, owned by Felix Jacobie, and a GMC Truck, #TG3831, owned by D.G. Farms.

The accident ocurred minutes before 4 p.m.

3 comments

  1. Sipping my tea
    November 2, 2017 at 11:02 AM

    Waiting for some ignorant person to say insurance money.

  2. g.w
    November 2, 2017 at 8:13 AM

    that it is why it is wise after you in a accident and you make sure you safe and not injured you have to turn the ignition of the vehicles off so just in case there is a spark it wont cause a fire unless the vehicles exploded upon impact

    • Anon1
      November 2, 2017 at 10:55 AM

      What! say that again extremely slowly.

      That is why you should have paid attention in your English classes to avoid making comments like that.

