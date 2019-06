Share This On:

Pin 17 Shares

A Chevrolet Spark motor vehicle has been stolen from Bois D’range, Gros Islet.

According to information obtained by St. Lucia News Online, the vehicle was taken around 5:00 this morning (June 4).

The vehicle’s registration number is PL1914 but may have been changed by the culprit/s.

Anyone with information about the vehicle’s whereabouts is kindly asked to call 484-5242 or to contact the nearest police station.

( 1 ) ( 0 )