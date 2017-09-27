Vehicle overturns on the Barre de L’Isle

A Choiseul resident is in stable condition following a motor vehicle accident on the Barre de L’Isle this morning, Sept. 27.

Dornally St. Angel, 34, was injured when the vehicle he was travelling in overturned.

St. Angel complained of chest pains and was transported by ambulance to Victoria Hospital.

The accident occurred after 8 a.m.