Over 400,000 unique visitors, advertise with St. Lucia News Online, email us today at [email protected]

Vehicle overturns on the Barre de L’Isle

By SNO Staff
September 27, 2017
Share26
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 26

A Choiseul resident is in stable condition following a motor vehicle accident on the Barre de L’Isle this morning, Sept. 27.

Dornally St. Angel, 34, was injured when the vehicle he was travelling in overturned.

St. Angel complained of chest pains and was transported by ambulance to Victoria Hospital.

The accident occurred after 8 a.m.

(0)(0)
Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

One comment

  1. sharon terrell
    September 27, 2017 at 1:14 PM

    Youll need to slow down on them roads,especially when taking corners,that wind ain't playing.everyday vehicle overturn,accident,God is great you in stable condition.These demons taking over them sterring wheels,you'll dont know,keep driving fast,Slow down youll backsides.

    (2)(1)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.