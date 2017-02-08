BOSL
“VAT cut will weaken St. Lucia’s finances” – IMF

By Horace Cunningham, SNO Staff Writer
February 8, 2017
The St. Lucian Government including Prime Minister Allen Chastanet in a meeting with an IMF team in St. Lucia on October 13, 2016.

The latest VAT cuts will put pressure on the fiscal position of St. Lucia according to the IMF.

The view was stated in a report after an IMF team visited the island late last month.

“In the meantime, the fiscal package announced by the government under the “Five to Stay Alive” initiative, which includes a reduction of the VAT rate from 15 percent to 12.5 percent, will weaken the fiscal position unless measures are taken to mitigate its impact,” the IMF said in a statement on their website.

The VAT cut was one of the major promises by the UWP in the lead up to the 2016 general elections.

The cut in VAT, a part of the “Five to Stay Alive” innitiative, is seen by the St. Lucian Government as a major stimulus towards increasing the spending capital of St. Lucians which, it was hoped, would spur growth in the short to mid term.

The IMF also believes that shifting the tax burden on the tourism sector will negatively impact competitiveness and undermine growth.

The IMF also focused on St. Lucia’s debt burden, stating that a “multi-year fiscal consolidation plan” was needed in order to start the process of debt to GDP reduction from the current 82% to the target of 60% by 2030.

St. Lucia’s debt to GDP ratio has been in rapid increase over the last 2 years, moving from 77.8% in 2015 to 82.9% in 2016. Debt to GDP is expected to hit a high of 85.4% in 2017.

  1. Anonymous
    February 8, 2017 at 11:45 AM

    As I look from cyber space all I can say is: " St.Lucia you are a total disaster" ! Didn't this PM went to school to study economics? You'd think the guy has an idea of what he's doing. He has no clue. Wow, spread some good news for once. GOSH MAN !!

  2. Anonymous
    February 8, 2017 at 10:58 AM

    Our Present PM doesn't listen. There's no way he will not increase other taxes or put something else in place for St Lucia to generate revenue. We no longer have cents so what difference does it make to cut VAT? Same St Lucians travel to Barbados US and other countries and pay all the taxes without complaining. We need to make things work in our country St Lucia is suffering and we all are contributing to its death.

  3. Andrea
    February 8, 2017 at 10:54 AM

    I agree that getting rid of some of the overseas embassy positions, especially for staff who are not generating any fiscal growth to the island. Millions of dollars are being paid {really, wasted} in salaries, boarding and expenses, and other perks for Political Branding of the island, but in reality, there can be other ways to facilitate the needs of St. Lucia and St. Lucians who live abroad.

  4. The Crow
    February 8, 2017 at 10:28 AM

    I told y'all more will be exposed. Look it! Still more to come.

  5. Sue
    February 8, 2017 at 10:20 AM

    Because everyone getting too gready. Everyone wants, wants wants; and they want it now. Everyone wants what they can't afford, people doing crims for what they want, killing each other for what they want and killing themselves because they can not get what they want. We need to think of what we needs and slow down on the wants.

  6. P- your
    February 8, 2017 at 10:16 AM

    Phillip j Pierre had a great point when he said VAT reduction would have a financial burden on government. Luciana were quick to chastise him . Now IMF is saying the very same . Well hope that's not the case , we're looking forward to more investment to boost our economy, despite cost of living is very high.

