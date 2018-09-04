Valley Soccer Club remains winless in the Castries Super League

Pin +1 Share 3 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Castries Super League (CSL) continued on the weekend with two (2) out of the three (3) scheduled matches taking place at the SAB playing facility.

On Saturday the much anticipated VSADC derby between the VSADC senior team and U21 team did not take place because the defending champions VSADC were unable to field a team. This was noteworthy as it was perhaps the first time in the sixty (60) plus years history of the club that VSADC did not show up for a match without reason. This no show means that the VSADC senior team has accumulated one (1) point after three (3) matches while the U21 team moved onto seven (7) points.

In the first match of a double header on Sunday NYAH FC were in a no-nonsense mood as they dispatched FC Pioneers comfortably by three (3) goals to nil. For NYAH FC Emery Edward was once again on the score sheet courtesy of a 15th minute goal while O’Neil Alexander recorded a brace by converting chances in the 59th and 62nd minutes.

The last match of the weekend saw the youthful Valley Soccer Club suffer a heart-breaking loss to a Flow Lancers FC team featuring three veterans players; goal keeper Vilan Edward, midfielder and player / coach Trevor “Crazy” Daniel and defender Eli Ornaville.

National U17 selectee Rio Longville opened the scoring in the 5th minute and Irvin Faucher doubled Valley Soccer Club’s lead three minutes later. Flow Lancers FC were able to pull a goal back before the half time interval thanks to Travis St. Pierre.

The half time interval allowed the more experienced Flow Lancers FC team to make the necessary tactical adjustments and skipper Ornaville equalized the score by converting from the penalty spot in the 56th minute. The Valley Soccer Club once again went ahead when Janai Clifford was also able to convert a penalty kick. At that point the experience of Flow Lancers FC began to show as the tight score line seemed to unsettle Valley Soccer Club. In the 83rd minute Shervon Hunter completed the comeback for Flow Lancers FC and Daniel was able to out run players half his age to score the 4th goal for his club in the 85th minute.

This victory placed Flow Lancers FC on 4th place on six (6) points with two games left.

Action on the league continues on the weekend with all teams still mathematically alive for a semifinals spot. Football lovers and the general public are all invited to the SAB to take in the action on Saturday and Sunday.