Valley Soccer Academy 2018/2019 season opens

Press Release
September 7, 2018
(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – After a very successful summer which included a 2-week Football Camp at the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School and being crowned Champions of the GIFL/Aurelien Soles Invitational U18 Tournament, Valley Soccer Academy announces the commencement of its 2018/2019 season.

It all happens this coming Saturday September 08, 2018 at the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School.

Registration commences at 8:30am, while the schedule for football classes are as follows:

· Mondays – Thursdays: 5pm to 6:30pm
· Saturdays: 9am to 1pm

Our Curriculum is customized to cater for both BOYS and GIRLS 4 years and older.

Come make new friends and get excited about football. Live Your Dreams, join the Orange Family!!!

REMEMBER: At Valley Soccer we’re “building character one goal at a time”

Visit our Facebook Page Valley Soccer – A Philosophy, for details on our operations.

