St. Lucia News OnlineFebruary 15, 20223601 min

Tourism Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire said most visitors to the island were fully vaccinated. According to the minister, “as of January 2022, more than 90% of arriving visitors were vaccinated, providing additional safety to visitors and residents.”

And as it relates to those working in the sector, the minister said, “more than 90% of hotel and villa staff across the island are vaccinated – with some hotels reporting 100% vaccination rates for employees.”

Minister Hilaire, addressing the local and international press virtually, told reporters on February 8 that “December 2021 recorded the most significant number of arrivals for the year, 29,737…”

Commenting on the economic impact of the sector on the local populace he explained, “When there are more visitors, visitor-spending picks up and that helps our communities to benefit from the financial recovery from the pandemic.”

