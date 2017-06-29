VACANCY: Manager – Administration Division, Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange Limited (ECSE)

EASTERN CARIBBEAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED
Job Title: MANAGER – ADMINISTRATION DIVISION
Level: Management
Reports to: General Manager
Job Summary:
The primary responsibility of the position of Manager – Administration Division is the general supervision and direction of the Division’s staff to ensure the efficient and effective day-to-day management of the Administration of the ECSE Group, in accordance with their by-laws, rules, regulations and mission statements.
Responsibilities:
The basic responsibilities of this position include:
1. Planning, co-ordinating and leading the activities of the Division;
2. Managing the Accounting, Budgeting, Finance and Procurement functions;
3. Managing General Administrative Services;
4. Human Resource Management;
5. Managing Corporate Relations and Marketing activities; and
6. Other duties as outlined by the General Manager.
Requirements:
Qualifications
1. At least a Bachelors Degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, Commerce, Economics or other business related field, with a good academic record; and/or relevant professional accounting qualification;
2. A minimum of 5 years of management experience, preferably within a financial institution;
3. An in-depth understanding of corporate, financial and business practices;
4. Experience in, or a good understanding of, the securities industry would be an asset;
5. Computer literacy and experience with accounting software programmes;
6. Strong leadership, analytical, organisational, prioritisation, solutions-oriented with sound judgement and decision making skills;
7. Effective oral, writing and excellent interpersonal communication skills; and
8. Be an energetic high achiever with high level of maturity and self-motivation.
Skills
1. Be a self-motivated and energetic high achiever;
2. Have strong leadership skills;
3. Have strong analytical, organisational and prioritisation skills;
4. Be solutions-oriented with sound judgement and good decision making-abilities;
5. Be a good team player, and able to multi-task;
6. Be an effective communicator with good oral and writing skills; and
7. Exhibit a high level of maturity and have excellent interpersonal skills.
Salary is commensurate with qualifications and experience.
Interested persons should submit a completed “ECSE Application for Employment” form, available on the ECSE’s website (www.ecseonline.com), together with their curriculum vitae, two (2) original references, certified copies of certificates and official university transcript(s), to:
The General Manager
Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange
P O Box 94
Basseterre
St Kitts
to reach no later than 5 July 2017.