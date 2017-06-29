VACANCY: Manager – Administration Division, Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange Limited (ECSE)

EASTERN CARIBBEAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED

Job Title: MANAGER – ADMINISTRATION DIVISION

Level: Management

Reports to: General Manager

Job Summary:

The primary responsibility of the position of Manager – Administration Division is the general supervision and direction of the Division’s staff to ensure the efficient and effective day-to-day management of the Administration of the ECSE Group, in accordance with their by-laws, rules, regulations and mission statements.

Responsibilities:

The basic responsibilities of this position include:

1. Planning, co-ordinating and leading the activities of the Division;

2. Managing the Accounting, Budgeting, Finance and Procurement functions;

3. Managing General Administrative Services;

4. Human Resource Management;

5. Managing Corporate Relations and Marketing activities; and

6. Other duties as outlined by the General Manager.

Requirements:

Qualifications

1. At least a Bachelors Degree in Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, Commerce, Economics or other business related field, with a good academic record; and/or relevant professional accounting qualification;

2. A minimum of 5 years of management experience, preferably within a financial institution;

3. An in-depth understanding of corporate, financial and business practices;

4. Experience in, or a good understanding of, the securities industry would be an asset;

5. Computer literacy and experience with accounting software programmes;

6. Strong leadership, analytical, organisational, prioritisation, solutions-oriented with sound judgement and decision making skills;

7. Effective oral, writing and excellent interpersonal communication skills; and

8. Be an energetic high achiever with high level of maturity and self-motivation.

Skills

1. Be a self-motivated and energetic high achiever;

2. Have strong leadership skills;

3. Have strong analytical, organisational and prioritisation skills;

4. Be solutions-oriented with sound judgement and good decision making-abilities;

5. Be a good team player, and able to multi-task;

6. Be an effective communicator with good oral and writing skills; and

7. Exhibit a high level of maturity and have excellent interpersonal skills.

Salary is commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Interested persons should submit a completed “ECSE Application for Employment” form, available on the ECSE’s website (www.ecseonline.com), together with their curriculum vitae, two (2) original references, certified copies of certificates and official university transcript(s), to:

The General Manager

Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange

P O Box 94

Basseterre

St Kitts

to reach no later than 5 July 2017.