UWP Vieux Fort North candidate revealed

St. Lucia News Online
-
0
UWP Vieux Fort North candidate revealed
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Telegram
More

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has revealed the United Workers Party’s (UWP) confirmed candidate for Vieux Fort North in a Facebook post. Below is the PM’s statement:

I recently spent the day in the constituency of Vieux Fort North with our newly endorsed UWP candidate for the constituency Mr. Vincent London.

During this visit, Mr. London took me to several communities to share the various projects and Programmes which form part of his vision to develop a new, progressive and inclusive Vieux Fort North.

Some of the key areas which form part of this vision include upgraded roads, rehabilitated playing fields and water to communities that have been left without this basic resource for so many years.

Thank you to the residents of the various communities for such a warm and hospitable welcome.
“London We Goin”🔥🙂

(0)(0)
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Telegram
More

No posts to display

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.