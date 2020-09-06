UWP Vieux Fort North candidate revealed

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has revealed the United Workers Party’s (UWP) confirmed candidate for Vieux Fort North in a Facebook post. Below is the PM’s statement:

I recently spent the day in the constituency of Vieux Fort North with our newly endorsed UWP candidate for the constituency Mr. Vincent London.

During this visit, Mr. London took me to several communities to share the various projects and Programmes which form part of his vision to develop a new, progressive and inclusive Vieux Fort North.

Some of the key areas which form part of this vision include upgraded roads, rehabilitated playing fields and water to communities that have been left without this basic resource for so many years.

Thank you to the residents of the various communities for such a warm and hospitable welcome.

“London We Goin”🔥🙂