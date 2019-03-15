UWP says SLP becoming “increasingly desperate”

Share This On:

(SNO) — The United Workers Party (UWP) administration has taken aim at the opposition Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP), saying the party is becoming increasingly desperate.

Pointing to a number of projects which the UWP said is now taking place around the island, it appealed to the people of Saint Lucia to focus on the government’s mandate of building a prosperous country.

“The United Workers Party encourages the Government of Saint Lucia to remain focused on its mandate of building a new and prosperous Saint Lucia for the benefit of all and not allow itself to be distracted by an increasingly desperate SLP Opposition which sees the wide scale implementation of projects, especially in their own constituencies,” the party said in a statement on Friday.

According to the UWP, its government has done more than the SLP in a short period of time.

“The SLP, in their five-year term was not able to deliver compared to the UWP being able to do so, less than three years into their term of office,” the statement said.

On the ongoing impasse between unions on the island and the government of salary negotiations, the UWP appears to be saying that the SLP has a hand in it all.

Pointing to disruptions earlier this week by the Civil Service Association (CSA) and the Saint Lucia Teachers Association (SLTU), the UWP said it is not against workers taking action if there are issues affecting them, but they have been spreading lies and propaganda to rile up their members.

“Because their leaders have a vested interest in supporting an opposition party, the members must take stock and not allow themselves be used as pawns in a battle for political power led by operatives of the St. Lucia Labour Party,” the UWP said.