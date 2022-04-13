On Monday (April 11), High Court judge Justice Clarence Thompson sentenced former UWP Opposition Leader Marcus Nicholas to six months imprisonment for tax fraud for “Uttering or Using False Documents for Tax Purposes.”

The case dates five years back to 2017, when Nicholas was charged with making a false representation for a tax return payment in his girlfriend’s name — and fraudulently signing the letter in her name.

Nicholas admitted to the court that he’d acted fraudulently, took responsibility, and claimed he was “sorry that I put the court and the country in this position…”

But the judge told the ex-UWP Opposition Leader he should have known better and sentenced him to six months at the Bordelais Correctional Facility.

Nicholas, who won elections to represent Dennery North in 2001 and 2006, is the second ex-UWP Opposition Leader to be found guilty of criminal activity and sentenced to prison.

On November 9, 2021 Marius Wilson, former MP for Micoud North, was sentenced to five years imprisonment at the Bordelais correctional facility for a shooting incident nine years earlier (on June 7, 2012), when he used his licensed firearm to shoot a man in a public space.

Wilson was twice convicted for the illegal and harmful acts with two sentences of four and five years, running concurrently.

Nicholas and Wilson’s jail sentences continue to cast dark shadows over the quality of UWP leadership.

Meanwhile, the Current UWP Opposition Leader and former Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Allen Chastanet, is currently before the courts to answer alleged charges of misuse of public finances back in 2011.

In 2016 upon assuming the governance of the country after winning the 2016 general elections, Chastanet publicly admitted giving the Attorney General instructions to discontinue the case against him on the grounds that the alleged misuse of funds, $38,000, was too small, relative to the cost of pursuing the case. What the now opposition leader, Allen Chastanet, did not say was that any refund of the $38,000 would be his personal responsibility and not that of the state.