UWP holds Northern Zonal Conference

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The United Workers Party held its Northern Zonal Conference yesterday August 12, 2018 at the John Odlum Secondary School at Marigot.

The Northern Zone consists of Gros Islet, Casries Central, Castries East, Castries North, Castries South, Castries South East, Dennery North and Anse-la-Raye/Canaries.

During the conference, constituency branches submit a report to the executive outlining the state of the constituency relating to infrastructure, services, health, education, and other issues affecting residents and which may need attention.

Members of the northern constituency branches were addressed by political leader Allen Chastanet who was elected party leader at that very same school a little more than five years ago, on July 28, 2013.

In his address Allen Chastanet reiterated the party’s commitment to bettering the life of all Saint Lucians as indicated in their election manifesto in 2016 and stressed that “Five to Stay Alive” was the cornerstone of that objective.

He also highlighted projects which the current UWP administration is on the verge of getting underway: these include the Hewannora International Airport redevelopment, the building of a number of new hotels by Sandals, Rex, Canelles, a major development at Choc in Castries, Redevelopment of shops at Pointe Seraphine, among others.

The party leader went further to reveal that final plans for the redevelopment of the city of Castries will be revealed shortly.

It was also stated that progress with the boundaries commission is ongoing and an update is also expected shortly.

The highway between Beausejour, Gros Islet and Dennery on the east coast was also discussed.

The UWP’s Southern Zonal Conference will be held in September.