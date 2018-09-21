Don't Miss
ST. LUCIA NEWS ONLINE IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM! FOLLOW US FOR THE LATEST NEWS IN SAINT LUCIA AND AROUND THE WORLD.

UWP had circulated Fresh Start resolution in Parliament – Did the government sabotage itself?

By SLP
September 21, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(PRESS RELEASE) – The UWP in their Press Release attempted as usual to accuse the Saint Lucia Labour Party and its Leader Hon Philip J Pierre for what they call sabotage.

Here is a copy of the resolution tabled in Parliament and later withdrawn by the UWP at the Parliament Meeting of the 12th of September 2017. The resolution was under the Finance (Administration) Act – Resolution of Parliament to guarantee the financing of the Micoud Road Rehabilitation Project- Dugard to Desruisseaux Road Rehabilitation Works.

The resolution was circulated to members of Parliament on September 6th, 2017. This proves that the government agreed that the contract was indeed a loan and had to be tabled and passed in Parliament in accordance to the Finance (Administration) Act.

All what the September 17th 2018 letter from the Leader of the Opposition Hon Philip J Pierre was saying is to bring back the resolution to Parliament for discussion and approval.

 

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.