UWP had circulated Fresh Start resolution in Parliament – Did the government sabotage itself?

(PRESS RELEASE) – The UWP in their Press Release attempted as usual to accuse the Saint Lucia Labour Party and its Leader Hon Philip J Pierre for what they call sabotage.

Here is a copy of the resolution tabled in Parliament and later withdrawn by the UWP at the Parliament Meeting of the 12th of September 2017. The resolution was under the Finance (Administration) Act – Resolution of Parliament to guarantee the financing of the Micoud Road Rehabilitation Project- Dugard to Desruisseaux Road Rehabilitation Works.

The resolution was circulated to members of Parliament on September 6th, 2017. This proves that the government agreed that the contract was indeed a loan and had to be tabled and passed in Parliament in accordance to the Finance (Administration) Act.

All what the September 17th 2018 letter from the Leader of the Opposition Hon Philip J Pierre was saying is to bring back the resolution to Parliament for discussion and approval.