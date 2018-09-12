UWP dismisses SLP threat of no confidence

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – The United Workers Party calls plans by the SLP to table a motion of no confidence in the Allen Chastanet led administration as ludicrous and without merit.

It is absolutely mind boggling when all credible evidence suggests that the UWP government is rectifying the deplorable state in which it found Saint Lucia after being returned to office, by an overwhelming majority, following the June 6, 2016 elections.

It is clear that the SLP has no desire to respect the wishes of the electorate, and continues to pursue a course of denial and total disregard for the will of the people.

Evidence of St. Lucia’s economic recovery, with record numbers in tourist arrivals; a reduction in unemployment; the reduction of VAT from 15% to 12.5%; major road works around the island; and the soon to be commenced Hewanorra Airport expansion project; are signs of a significant positive turn in the management of the affairs of state by the UWP government.

Lamentably we see another shameless attempt by the SLP to sully the image of our island around the world with baseless threats and fear mongering.

This threat of a vote of no confidence is merely political posturing by the SLP and will be embarrassingly defeated whenever it is submitted.

The people of Saint Lucia spoke loud and clear on June 6.