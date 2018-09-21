UWP concerned about SLP sabotage

(PRESS RELEASE) – The United Workers Party continues to be extremely concerned by the continued attempts of the St. Lucia Labour Party to undermine confidence in this administration with constant press statements which are baseless and unfounded.

In the latest attack on the government, Opposition Leader Philip J. Pierre makes reference to $15M for Micoud Roads, and a further $13M for the La Ressource Road.

What Philip J. Pierre failed to tell the St. Lucian people is that these road projects were facilitated via a DESIGN, BUILD, and FINANCE arrangement.

This DESIGN BUILD, FINANCE arrangement is no different to the very same facility used by the St. Lucia Labour Party during their last term in office for the Banse – La Haut Road totaling $29M. In fact the signing ceremony to mark the commencement of that project was held on Wednesday January 7, 2015 at Banse, yet only taken to Parliament in July of that year.

Here we see, again, another shameless example of the St. Lucia Labour Party endeavouring to sully the reputation of this government when they themselves, while in government, subscribed to, and implemented the very same DESIGN, BUILD, and FINANCE facility for multiple projects.

St. Lucians will remember the argument surrounding the Banse road project as it was at the center of the”Since-when-that’s-your-role” exchange between Hon. Guy Joseph and former Speaker of the House, Peter Foster engaged in.

This threat by the St. Lucia Labour Party to take the government to court if this so-called loan is not taken to the House of Parliament in 60 days is yet another scare tactic. Sadly, this is another attempt at sabotaging progress in St. Lucia for the SLP to score cheap political points.

The SLP continues resorting to cheap threats with the sole intention of impeding our progress as a nation. They have threatened to take the government to court over the Deputy Speaker issue, and have still failed to do so two years later. The SLP threatened to take the government to court over DSH, and have also failed to do so. Their pattern of destabilization and sabotage is now clear for all to see. What will they think of next.