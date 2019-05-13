UWP commends WASCO, gov’t on water supply improvement projects

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The United Workers Party commends the management and staff of the Water & Sewerage Company (WASCO) as well as Hon. Ezechiel Joseph who is the minister with responsibility for WASCO.

Their hard work and commitment continues to improve the water supply throughout the length and breadth of Saint Lucia.

Since assuming office in June 2016, the United Workers Party government has kept its manifesto promise of improving and sustaining the island’s water supply.

Multiple projects including:

* Of note is the recent completion of the Ti Rocher, Micoud Water Supply Improvement Project which had been delayed for over 10 years!

* The ongoing rehabilitation of the John Compton Dam;

* The Dennery North water supply project now in its second phase;

* The ongoing project for Bouton, Soufriere

* Commencement of the long-awaited Vieux Fort Water Supply Project, currently in the tendering stage, will benefit many more communities.

* The recent completion of water improvement projects in Babonneau, Millet, La Borne Monchy, Morne Fortune, Choiseul, Canaries and Dennery.

The United Workers Party encourages Prime Minister Allen Chastanet and his team of Workers to remain focused on their mission to improve the lives of every Saint Lucian.

By improving Saint Lucia’s water supply citizens will benefit from improved living and sanitation conditions, as well as economic benefits in agriculture, construction and tourism.

