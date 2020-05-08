UWP commends government of Saint Lucia for delivering

Share This On:

Share Pin 23 Shares

Advertisement

(PRESS RELEASE) – The United Workers Party would like to congratulate the Government of Saint Lucia for delivering the first phase of the Market Redevelopment Project. The UWP notes that this achievement is a reflection of the philosophy and ideals of the political party; empowering persons to thrive and be independent by providing the tools and necessary support to do so.

Milestones like these solidifies the current administration’s commitment to building a new Saint Lucia and making this country the best place to live, visit and invest. The United Workers Party would like to commend the collective efforts of the various entities and governmental agencies for successfully completing the first phase of what will be the crown jewel of the Castries 2030 redevelopment vision.

On Sunday 4th May 2020 an official handing over ceremony took place on the grounds of the newly refurbished covered vending area. The completion of this phase boasts of one hundred (100) locally made vending stalls, full refurbishment of the comfort stations and climate resistance reinforcement.

Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet addressed the small ceremony stating the importance of maintaining the Castries Market’s cultural and social authenticity, while enhancing the standards to compete globally. The first phase is also to work in tandem with the revitalizing of a Buy Local Campaign; to draw more persons to the market to shop. The upgrading of the vending area is to ensure that vendors and shoppers alike have a safe, clean and aesthetically pleasing space to conduct business, interact and shop.

The next component of the project will see the construction of a Container Box Park creating an avenue for micro enterprising, cosmetic shops, cafés, pubs and eateries. Thereafter, the remaining component of Phase 1 will include modifications to the entrance of the market adjacent to the Castries harbour, construction of a state of the art food court, high-end air conditioned restaurants, a refurbished craft market, entertainment area, and meat and fish depots.

The UWP will continue to support the Government of Saint Lucia as they continue to development and repurpose the country into realising its full potential socially, culturally and economically.

( 0 ) ( 0 )