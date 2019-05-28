UWI statement from Professor Sir Hilary Beckles on passing of former Jamaica PM Seaga

(PRESS RELEASE) — The University of the West Indies (UWI) mourns the passing of the Most Honourable Edward Philip George Seaga, ON, PC., former Jamaican politician and the country’s fifth Prime Minister.

The following statement is issued by the Vice-Chancellor of the UWI, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles in immediate response to the news.

“It is a sad moment in the movement that is the heroic rise of Jamaica as one of the most confident, courageous, and creative nation states on planet earth. As one of the principal architects of the dignified nation and wider region, Mr Seaga’s passing is already profoundly felt in many ways. In his later years he constituted a bridge between community and campus in his role as distinguished fellow of the University. We shall surely miss his presence and fellowship. On behalf of The UWI family, I extend condolences to Mr Seaga’s family, his valued friends and associates. To Prime Minister Holness, who carries our collective sorrow on behalf of the nation, I send blessings and empowerment at this time of personal loss. May his soul rest in peace.”

