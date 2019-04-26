Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

UWI scholarships available; deadline is June 2

By Ministry of Education
April 25, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF), in collaboration with the University of the West Indies (UWI), invites applications from students who are pursuing studies in catastrophe risk-related undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at UWI.

Each scholarship is valued at US$4,000 per student per year.

CCRIF will provide scholarship coverage in the third year for the four students awarded scholarships in year two, subject to satisfactory academic performance (the maintenance of a 3.5 GPA) in their second year.

English is the offi­cial lan­guage of CCRIF and therefore all applications must be submitted in English.

Please note that the deadline for the scholarships is Sunday, June 2, 2019.

For details, visit www.govt.lc/scholarships

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.