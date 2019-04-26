UWI scholarships available; deadline is June 2

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF), in collaboration with the University of the West Indies (UWI), invites applications from students who are pursuing studies in catastrophe risk-related undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at UWI.

Each scholarship is valued at US$4,000 per student per year.

CCRIF will provide scholarship coverage in the third year for the four students awarded scholarships in year two, subject to satisfactory academic performance (the maintenance of a 3.5 GPA) in their second year.

English is the offi­cial lan­guage of CCRIF and therefore all applications must be submitted in English.

Please note that the deadline for the scholarships is Sunday, June 2, 2019.

For details, visit www.govt.lc/scholarships

