UWI ranked among top third of the world’s Latin American universities

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – In its most comprehensive analysis of the region, Times Higher Education (THE) named The University of the West Indies (The UWI) among the top third universities in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The 2018 Latin America University Rankings list, which includes 129 of the best universities across the region was released on July 18, 2018 by THE, the prestigious UK based publication, and leading provider of higher education data for the world’s research-led institutions.

Compiled using rich and robust institutional data, THE’s criteria included teaching; research; citations/research influence; international outlook; and knowledge transfer. The publication’s data are trusted and used by governments and universities across the globe and students.

This is the first time that The UWI is included among THE’s world-class universities rankings, coming in at #37 out of 129 institutions reviewed, from among 10 of the largest and richest countries in the Caribbean and Latin America, such as Brazil, Argentina, and Chile.

Over the past three years, The UWI has intensified its transformation thrust, and this reality of the ranking is testament to its progress. The rankings come on the heels of The UWI’s new outlook and direction guided by its five-year strategic plan, 2017-2022.

Themed the Triple A Strategy, the plan is centred around widening Access to quality tertiary education, greater Alignment of The UWI with academic-industry partnerships relevant to the region’s needs and Agility and alertness in engaging global connections and possibilities.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, who is spearheading the university’s preparation for international profiling and comparative assessment expressed his excitement for this first, excellent official ranking.

He noted: “We are now in the ranking business and we understand the matrix. This is exciting stuff. We will rise in the top ten in the next ten years.”

This year also marks a milestone anniversary for The UWI. The regional institution celebrates 70 years of service and leadership as the largest, most longstanding, higher education provider in the Commonwealth Caribbean.

Link to the 2018 Latin America University Rankings here: https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/2018/latin-america-university-rankings