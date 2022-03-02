The UWI Open Campus Saint Lucia has announced that it will host the 6th Annual Patricia Ismond Literary Workshop on Friday 4th March.

Under the theme, “Appreciating and Assessing the Power of Poetic and DramaticTexts”, the workshop is dedicated to literary icon and long-serving UWI Lecturer Dr. Patricia Ismond, in whose name a scholarship has been established for Saint Lucian students studying for a Bachelor of Education in Literacy Studies at The UWI Open Campus Saint Lucia.

According to the UWI Open Campus, three students have benefitted from the scholarship, which has been funded by her sister, Ms. Hester Ismond.

The Open Campus said, “While hosting the Workshop online for the first time proved to be a success, it was decided that the face-to-face modality be re-introduced to a limited number of participants.”

It adds: “The Workshop is tailored to CSEC English B teachers, although CSEC Theater Arts teachers are also invited.”

The study material “will concentrate on the understanding and appreciation of the writer’s craft and skills learned will be transferred to students to enhance their learning experience as they interpret literary work.”

Participants “will also explore various interactive teaching strategies that will stimulate the students’ creativity and critical engagement,” the Open Campus said.

This event will be facilitated by a St Lucian academic, Dr. Antonia MacDonald, former lecturer at the SALCC and current Professor of Literature, and Assistant Director of Research at St George’s University in Grenada.

Dr. MacDonald said that she is committed to empowering students through education and has been active in the development of academic programs that offer quality instruction, which addresses local, regional, and international educational needs.

Teacher participants will also engage with a St Lucian dramatist and poet, who will address the elements that influence the choices of dramatic and poetic techniques in the creation of literary work.

The workshop is scheduled to take place on Friday 4th March, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at The UWI Open Campus Saint Lucia premises at Morne Fortune, Castries.