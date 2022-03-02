 

BREAKING NEWS

23 hours agoUWI Open Campus Saint Lucia Hosts 6th Annual Patricia Ismond Literary Workshop

2 days agoYouth Economy Incubator Program Under Way

2 days agoMarch 15 is the Deadline Date for Application for Taiwanese Scholarships

3 days agoFuel Prices in Saint Lucia Are Expected to Increase in The Months Ahead

5 days agoDr. St Rose Wins First Round in Court Battle with Medical Council’s Ruling on Ivermectin

 

NewsUWI Open Campus Saint Lucia Hosts 6th Annual Patricia Ismond Literary Workshop

St. Lucia News OnlineMarch 3, 20223773 min

The UWI Open Campus Saint Lucia has announced that it will host the 6th Annual Patricia Ismond Literary Workshop on Friday 4th March.

Under the theme, “Appreciating and Assessing the Power of Poetic and DramaticTexts”, the workshop is dedicated to literary icon and long-serving UWI Lecturer Dr. Patricia Ismond, in whose name a scholarship has been established for Saint Lucian students studying for a Bachelor of Education in Literacy Studies at The UWI Open Campus Saint Lucia.

According to the UWI Open Campus, three students have benefitted from the scholarship, which has been funded by her sister, Ms. Hester Ismond.

The Open Campus said, “While hosting the Workshop online for the first time proved to be a success, it was decided that the face-to-face modality be re-introduced to a limited number of participants.”

It adds: “The Workshop is tailored to CSEC English B teachers, although CSEC Theater Arts teachers are also invited.”

The study material “will concentrate on the understanding and appreciation of the writer’s craft and skills learned will be transferred to students to enhance their learning experience as they interpret literary work.”

Participants “will also explore various interactive teaching strategies that will stimulate the students’ creativity and critical engagement,” the Open Campus said.

This event will be facilitated by a St Lucian academic, Dr. Antonia MacDonald, former lecturer at the SALCC and current Professor of Literature, and Assistant Director of Research at St George’s University in Grenada.

Dr. MacDonald said that she is committed to empowering students through education and has been active in the development of academic programs that offer quality instruction, which addresses local, regional, and international educational needs.

Teacher participants will also engage with a St Lucian dramatist and poet, who will address the elements that influence the choices of dramatic and poetic techniques in the creation of literary work.

The workshop is scheduled to take place on Friday 4th March, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at The UWI Open Campus Saint Lucia premises at Morne Fortune, Castries.

Post Views: 377

St. Lucia News Online

previous
Youth Economy Incubator Program Under Way

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Youth Economy Incubator Program Under Way

Youth Economy Incubator Program Under Way

2 days ago
3 min 670
St. Lucia News Online
March 15 is the Deadline Date for Application for Taiwanese Scholarships

March 15 is the Deadline Date for Application for Taiwanese Scholarships

2 days ago
3 min 784
St. Lucia News Online
Fuel Prices in Saint Lucia Are Expected to Increase in The Months Ahead

Fuel Prices in Saint Lucia Are Expected to Increase in The Months Ahead

3 days ago
3 min 1548
St. Lucia News Online
Saint Lucia News Online is an iconic design and visual news brand encompassing a venerated magazine, a website, one of the most well-respected online magazine petitions in the industry. Founded in 2017, Magazine seeks to build a dialogue about community by detailing the intersections of culture and society. Magazine focuses on a broad stroke of visual culture today, covering everything.

Featured Tags

Categories

Ads

St. Lucia News Online, 2021 © All Rights Reserved.