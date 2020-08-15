USVI: Woman, 54, arrested after admitting to having sex with minor

St. Lucia News Online
-
0
USVI: Woman, 54, arrested after admitting to having sex with minor
Mugshot of Monique Turner By VIPD
By VI CONSORTIUM
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — Police have arrested a woman after she admitted to having sex with a minor for several months.

According to V.I.P.D. Public Information Officer Toby Derima, on Monday at approximately 3:00 p.m., police arrested 54-year-old Monique Turner of Bergs Homes and charged her with second-degree rape.

Turner admitted to detectives that she engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor, a 16-year-old male, for several months.

Unable to post bail of $100,000, Turner was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending her advisement hearing.

This case is still under active investigation, according to the VIPD.

Anyone having any information about this case is asked to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 714-9801, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.

