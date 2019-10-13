Don't Miss
USVI: Teen arrested for burglarising mother’s home

By VI CONSORTIUM
October 12, 2019

1 / 1: Osei Edwards was also charged with petit larceny, simple assault and battery, suggesting that the suspect was engaged in a physical altercation with the victim. Photo: VI Consortium

ST. CROIX, USVI — A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary after breaking and entering into his mother’s house in Concordia and taking items without her permission.

USVIPD Public Information Officer, Glen Dratte has confirmed to the Consortium on Friday, October 4, 2019.

The teen, named Osei Edwards, was also charged with petit larceny, simple assault and battery, suggesting that the suspect was engaged in a physical altercation with the victim.

Police responded to the scene after the 911 emergency call center received a distress call from a woman who requested that her son be removed from her home, according to Mr Dratte.

Mr Edwards, who was arrested about 12:55 p.m. Sunday, was remanded to the Golden Grove Detention Center pending his advisement hearing. No bail was given.

