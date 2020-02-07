Don't Miss
USVI man arrested for throwing hot food in girlfriend’s face

By Virgin Islands News Online
February 7, 2020

Jason E. Raymond, age 39, of Agnes Fancy, St Thomas, US Virgin Islands, was placed under arrest for third-degree assault, domestic violence. Photo: VIPD

(VIRGIN ISLANDS NEWS ONLINE) – Police arrested a St Thomas man after he had badly beaten his girlfriend, leaving her with bruises and swelling and a fractured collarbone, [US] Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) Public Information Officer Toby Derima has made known.

According to Mr Derima, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at approximately 4:15 pm, police placed Jason E. Raymond, age 39, of Agnes Fancy, under arrest for third-degree assault, domestic violence.

The investigation revealed that on January 14, 2020, Raymond assaulted the victim after a disagreement. He allegedly threw hot food in her face and punched her about the body, Mr Derima said. She was taken to the Schneider Regional Medical Center to be treated for her injuries.

Raymond was not offered bail as per the Virgin Islands domestic violence laws. He was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending his advisement hearing.

