Deported St. Lucian sentenced for illegal re-entry

St. Thomas, USVI – Isidore Isidore, 61, of St. Lucia, was sentenced today for Improper Entry by an Alien, United States Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert announced.

Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller sentenced Isidore to 4.5 months’ imprisonment. Judge Miller ordered Isidore to pay a $10 special assessment. An immigration detainer was placed on Isidore, and his prior order of removal will be reinstated. Isidore will be taken into custody of the Department of Homeland Security and removed to St. Lucia.

According to court documents, Customs and Border Protection agents encountered Isidore on a private vessel in St. John on April 28, 2018. On August 20, 2018, Isidore pleaded guilty to improper entry by an alien.

Court documents showed that Isidore had been removed from the United States and was ordered not to reenter the United States without permission from the Attorney General or the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Isidore improperly entered the United States by failing to appear at a designated port of entry and failing to have permission to enter the United States.

The case was investigated by Home Land Security Investigations and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David White.