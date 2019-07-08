UPDATED: Usain Bolt in Saint Lucia this week

Share This On:

Pin 356 Shares

Usain Bolt will be returning to one of his favourite places to vacation in the world: Saint Lucia.

However, the legendary Jamaican sprinter will take some of his ‘pleasure’ time to mingle with local sportsmen and women.

According to Sandals, in a media advisory on Monday, Bolt “will be hosting a number of Saint Lucia’s young sportsmen and women at a special function to be held at the Sandals Grande Saint Lucia Resort on Thursday, July 11th at 9 am”.

A Sandals spokesperson told St. Lucia News Online that though Sandals is not the one bringing Bolt to the island, he will be a guest at the resort.

“He’s here to participate in the Opium event and staying with Sandals so he’s accommodating our request to inspire our young athletes,” the spokesperson said.

In a 2017 interview with The Telegraph (UK) newspaper, Bolt was asked about his “favourite view” in the world and he chose the majestic Pitons in Saint Lucia.

He said: “I went to The Pitons in St Lucia when I was 21 and the sight of these twin mountains from the cliffside is something that has really stuck with me.”

In an interview with another UK publication in August 2012, The Daily Mail, the Olympic and World 100 and 200m world record holder pointed out Saint Lucia as his favourite place to vacation.

“St Lucia is my favourite place to relax. The beaches are beautiful, the water is so clear, and the food is great,” he said at the time.

( 3 ) ( 0 )