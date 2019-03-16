Don't Miss
US$300 missing from man’s grave, but GY$400 found next to body: son

By Guyana Times
March 16, 2019

Dead businessman Roopnarine Kowlessaw (left). His tomb (right) was broken into and his body tossed out of the coffin

(GUYANA TIMES) — The tomb of 60-year-old Roopnarine Kowlessaw was on Thursday morning found vandalised with the man’s body outside the grave and the money that was pinned on his clothing missing.

The man was buried on March 1 at the Number 65 Village Cemetery.

On Thursday, the body was reportedly found lying in front of the tomb with the casket alongside it. Residents in the area recalled hearing banging sounds and dogs barking.

His son, Budram told Guyana Times that when he and other relatives visited the tomb on Wednesday, it was already broken into.

“When we came here, we saw three tiles broken and chisel marks and a small hole at the top.”

The tomb that was broken into

He, nevertheless, proceeded to the airport to drop off his relatives who had come for the funeral. Then on Thursday morning, “When I came, I saw that the casket was in front of the tomb and the body outside, so I bring a man and we put in back the body and fit up back the tomb,” he revealed.

The matter was reported to the Police and an investigation was launched. According to Budram, three of the six handles from the casket were also removed.

He explained that in excess of US$300 was missing, but G$400 was found on the ground next to the body. The dead rice farmer and businessman were reburied that same morning.

The tomb that was vandalised on Wednesday (Photograph courtesy of Teddy Sukhdeo)

