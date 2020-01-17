Don't Miss
US woman charged with leaving 6 kids with dead man

By AP
January 17, 2020

(AP) — A North Dakota woman has been charged with felony child neglect after she was accused of leaving six children with the body of an acquaintance who overdosed.

Amber Barrett of Fargo also is charged with a misdemeanour count of failing to report a death.

Documents filed in Cass County District Court said police were called on November 16 to a home on a report of an unresponsive man.

Officers were let into the home by six minor children, ages unknown, who directed them to the man lying on the living room floor.

Efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful.

Police contacted Barrett, who was at work, and she returned home.

Barrett told an officer that her friend was sweating heavily and slurring his words earlier and she believed he was likely overdosing. Police said, however, that Barrett knew the man was dead before she left for work.

Court records do not list an attorney for Barrett who could speak on her behalf.

