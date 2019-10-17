US: Woman charged with domestic abuse after sitting on boyfriend’s face, demanding oral sex

(DAILY MAIL) — A woman has pleaded guilty to domestic violence against her boyfriend who complained he almost suffocated when she sat on his face and demanded he perform oral sex on her.

The man told police he was ‘scared to death’ when Amy Nicole Parrino, 44, ran around their Boone County, Missouri home naked on December 2, 2018 and allegedly struck him with a belt, brass plate, cell phone, and hit him with open and closed fists up to 25 times.

The victim claimed that at one point during the incident around 9.45pm, Parrino pushed him to the ground, sat on his face and yelled ‘eat my p***y’ but he was unable to breathe.

According to an affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun, the boyfriend felt ‘sick to my stomach’ and told his girlfriend – who is an assistant to an embalmer at a mortuary – to ‘leave him alone.’

The responding police officer reported seeing one cut on his right arm and another on his left arm, both 3-4 inches long.

The cop stated that the victim told him a cut on his nose came from the woman sitting on his face and that red marks on his chest were from being hit with the belt.

The probable cause statement also stated that the boyfriend told the law enforcement officer violence has been getting worse and more frequent between him and Parrino and that he ‘fears for his safety all the time’ because he didn’t ‘know what she’s going to do next’.

Parrino ‘gets very violent very quickly,’ her boyfriend also claimed.

She is seen in a mug shot from the time sporting a mohawk-style haircut with shaved sides.

Parrino was charged with one count of first degree sexual abuse and one count of third degree domestic assault.

Last month she was sentenced to three years in prison for an assault charge but a judge in the Circuit Court halted the term and put her on five years’ probation.

In a plea deal the sexual abuse charge was dropped.

A September 2019 mugshot showed her hair grown out and she wears a T-shirt with a ‘sunshine’ slogan.

Parrino had been locked up on Boone County Jail since last December but was released after her sentencing.

