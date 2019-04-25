Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

US woman allegedly rapes her 4-year-old child, post videos of rape on social media

By Tribune Media Wire/5 News Online
April 25, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after police say two videos were posted to social media that showed her raping a four-year-old child.

Police received a tip Monday about the videos being shared online.

According to officers, the first video showed a woman push a small child to the ground, remove his pants and perform a sex act on him.

The second reportedly showed the child attempting to engage in a different act on the same adult female.

The woman in that video was identified by police as Tamara Marion.

She was arrested Tuesday and charged with rape of a child and especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

The relationship between Marion and the child was not released.

Both acts were recorded, but it’s unclear if police are searching for a second suspect.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.