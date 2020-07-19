US: Woman, 18, charged with killing man and throwing his body on McDonald’s roof

By Thomas Tracy

A Brooklyn teen is charged with killing a man whose body was found stashed on the roof of a McDonald's, police said Saturday.

Ayame Stamoulis, 18, was arrested Friday for killing Richard Hamlet after she and two men forced their way into a first-floor apartment on E 149th St. in Melrose, according to the criminal court complaint.

Stamoulis and her accomplices beat and choked Hamet, and then the two men wrapped the victim up in plastic and hurled him onto the roof of a McDonald’s on the same street, prosecutors allege.

Hamlet was found by a maintenance worker curled up in fetal position around 6 a.m. Wednesday, cops said.