US town told to not wash any clothes for five days

(CNN) — Residents of a North Carolina beach town have given up on laundry for the week — after the government asked them to.

It’s Day 3 of the five-day voluntary ban on laundry in Surf City. Officials advised residents to hold off on washing clothes until the public works department finishes flushing excess iron from the town’s water lines on October 11.

While high amounts of iron can discolor the water, it’s still safe to drink. But it’s not safe for clothes, and it can damage them when it’s used in laundry.

So while it’s legally safe, it sure looks gross.

Surf City’s public works department didn’t return a call or email from CNN. Here’s hoping families stocked up on clean clothes ahead of the advisory.

